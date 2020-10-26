Colorado Gov. Jared Polis took the national cable news spotlight Monday talking about the rise of the coronavirus in the state, mail in ballots and Mike Coffman.
Polis appeared on “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle.”
Coffman, the former congressman from Aurora turned mayor, was diagnosed with COVID-19 Sunday.
After noted Coffman had tested positive, Ruhle pivoted to the governor's health.
"There's questions about whether or not you were exposed. Were you and are you quarantining?" she asked, though some news outlets reported Sunday that Polis was self-quarantining.
"I was at an event with the mayor about 11 days ago, were not exposed," Polis replied to Ruhle. "It was an event that had social distancing, mask wearing. I am, of course, I'm ready to — to quarantine when told to do so by health authorities, just as I encourage every Coloradan who's contacted by health authorities and told to quarantine should do so."
Polis attended a press conference with Coffman on Oct. 15 to vouch for the security of mail ballots. Coffman, a Republican, is the former Colorado secretary of state. The event also was attended by the first gentleman Marlon Reis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Denver Clerk Paul D. Lopez and state Sen. Julie Gonzales.
Colorado's cases, as in many other states, have spiked: up more than 77% the past two weeks.
Polis discussed mail ballots on the show, as well, noting that Colorado has a good history with the practice.
“Most people really appreciate the convenience of voting in their home,” he told the national audience.
As for the virus, Polis said, “People have got to buckle down and do better on this until we have a vaccine or a cure, we've got to have less social interactions, we've got to wear our masks whenever we're around others, wash our hands regularly. We need to do that in order to get through this without unnecessary loss of life.”
He also reported on the state's historic fires.
“We've had the three largest fires in the history of our entire state this year, all three," he said. "That's what we're seeing from the hotter, dryer weather, we're in a statewide drought and we know that we need to act as a nation and as a world on climate change before it gets worse.”
You can watch the spot by clicking here.
