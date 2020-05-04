Gov. Jared Polis Monday said testing for COVID-19 will become more readily available with the setup of community-based testing sites around the state.
The sites can be found at covid19.colorado.gov, and it includes a map of the current testing sites. They range from private sector hospitals and sites operated by local public health agencies, as well as private sector partners, such as Kroger and Safeway.
But the governor also geeked out with Star Wars quotes punctuating his remarks Monday. It is May the fourth, after all, and Polis wore a tie with a light saber battle on it to Monday's news conference.
The Star Wars franchise offers compelling life advice, Polis said. "Wear a mask whenever you go out, whether on a mission to crush the rebel alliance or going to the grocery store." Darth Vader would be very safe despite his pre-existing respiratory condition, the governor said.
And "keep your distance at least one light saber away."
Monday marked the day offices could reopen at a maximum of 50% of the workforce, based on the "safer at home" order issued by the governor.
But it's not yet time for those over 65 or those with preexisting conditions to venture out. May will look much like April for those vulnerable populations, the governor said.
Polis announced the membership of an advisory council — focused on the "new normal" — that will advise Polis and the state's public health agency on polices and rules on social distancing during the "Safer at Home" phase. The board's focus, according to a news release, will focus on how local jurisdictions and public health agencies will coordinate with the state on public education efforts to "maximize compliance and enforcement" for the duration of the pandemic.
The membership is comprised of elected and other governmental officials, although not one represents a county or municipality east of Interstate 25, despite that two of the state's largest COVID-19 outbreaks — at the JBS plant in Greeley and at the Sterling Correctional facility in Sterling — are both on the Eastern Plains.
- One county commissioner from a county over 250,000 people (Steve Johnson of Larimer County);
- One county commissioner from a county under 250,000 people (Hilary Cooper of San Miguel County);
- One mayor from a municipality over 100,000 people (Nick Gradisar of Pueblo);
- One mayor from a municipality under 100,000 people (Barbara Bynum of Montrose);
- One local public health official from a jurisdiction over 100,000 people (Bob McDonald of city and county of Denver);
- One local public health official from a jurisdiction under 100,000 people (Heath Harmon of Eagle County);
- One sheriff (Jeff Shrader of Jefferson County);
- One police chief (Gary Creager of Broomfield);
- One fire chief (Thomas DeMint of the Poudre Fire Department); and
- One representative of the Economic Recovery and Stabilization Council (Kyle Martinez of Olathe).
When asked about the last of Eastern Plains representation, Polis said there were no cities of more than 100,000 east of I-25. As to cities and counties of less than 100,000, Polis pointed to Montrose on the Western Slope, and San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado.
The Polis administration has been criticized by Eastern Plains residents for lack of representation on boards and commissions — even when required by law — since he became governor.
Polis began his remarks with a tribute to paramedic Paul Cary of Aurora, who traveled to New York City to help with the pandemic. Cary contracted COVID-19 and died April 30. His body was flown back to Colorado over the weekend.
Polis asked that Coloradans honor Cary's memory by continuing to take the virus seriously and to continue social distancing and wearing face masks.
He also gave a shout-out to teachers for the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week, and to encourage Coloradans to donate computers to www.givecomputers.org, a national initiative to provide computers to students who lack them.
