Thing are looking up for downhill skiing in Colorado, as Gov. Jared Polis relaxed more of the two-month-old restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The prohibition on downhill skiing is lifted, the governor's office said Tuesday night.

"Ski resorts can now work with local authorities to develop a plan on how to open as safely as possible, and secure local approval," the advisory stated. "Arapahoe Basin in Summit County will be reopening tomorrow with strict precautions for distancing in lift lines, a mask requirement, no food or beverage service and no tailgating."

Private campsites also can open up to summer visitors, as long as they observe proper distancing.

Denver restaurants join state's in getting green light to reopen on Wednesday On Monday Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said they city's eateries will reopen their dining rooms and counters on Wednesday, joining those across the state.

The governor previously had announced restaurants could open to 50% capacity for dine-in patrons Wednesday, with precautions that include masks, social distancing, fever checks for staff and parties for eight or less.

Summer day camps will be allowed to reopen June 1 under "strict precautions" that include disinfectants, health screenings and limits on groups to 10 or less indoors and 25 or less outdoors.

The governor's office also released its priorities Tuesday night. The legislative session resumed Tuesday, after the General Assembly suspended its work on March 14 as part of the statewide emergency.

Polis cited his priorities as "lowering health care costs, supporting impacted businesses and workers, and investing in public health infrastructure and first responders."

He hopes that as lawmakers trim up to $3 billion from next year's operating budget, they preserve the state's reinsurance pool for expensive, high-risk policy holders, while seeking to reduce costs through telehealth services. Polis also called for more transparency to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

The governor supports a loan relief fund for small businesses, "bolstering" unemployment insurance program and developing a workshare program to allow those on unemployment to retain some benefits while still working a few hours.

Polis also endorsed a program rolled out by fellow Democrats Tuesday to provide accrued sick leave, "so workers did not have to choose between getting paid or coming into work and spreading COVID. This pandemic has shown how critical paid sick leave is to keeping our workforce healthy."

The governor's last aspirational goal for a jam-packed session expected to last two to three weeks: "Supporting the people who are leading our response to this pandemic — our frontline heroes — by making sure that fire, ambulatory, health, and hospital districts throughout our state have the resources they need to meet this extraordinary crisis and protect Coloradans."