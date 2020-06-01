Hand washing turned into a stay-at-home order, then stay-at-home turned to Safer at Home. On Monday Gov. Jared Polis moved Colorado to the longest title yet: "Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors."

“Colorado has millions of acres of accessible federal land, municipal parks, State parks, State and county open space, and other accessible areas that allow for stronger Social Distancing in our great outdoors," states the order released Monday afternoon. "Coloradans should Stay at Home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible and continue to limit social interactions, remain at least six feet from others not in their household, and wear non-medical facial coverings in public.”

Polis said in a statement that he wants Coloradans to enjoy "the most beautiful natural open spaces in the world."

"While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces," the governor stated. “It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here, and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down. We are still far from normal.

"Coloradans have to remain diligent, and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house, and washing our hands. Over these next few weeks, each and every one of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves and others, especially as we begin venturing out onto our trails and open space.”

He said anyone with flu-like symptoms should get tested. They should not go to work or "hang out with others," Polis stated Monday afternoon.

Colorado has 47 state-supported testing sites, including the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The state ramped up testing last week, though Polis first enacted restrictions in March.

The latest executive order also eases at-home restrictions on people older than 65 and those with underlying health conditions, encouraging them to get outdoors and practice social distancing, "in addition to staying at home as much as possible."

Polis ordered the state health department to amend the public health order to reflect his Monday directive.

The governor's office noted that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has developed a draft of guidance on houses of worship, outdoor recreation and personal recreation, as well as updating child care and personal services recommendations.

Playgrounds and swimming pools are now allowed to open at limited capacity.