The Colorado Latino Forum said Wednesday it's not getting the answers it needs from Gov. Jared Polis' Council on Economic Stabilization and Growth.
The left-leaning organization sent a letter to the governor Tuesday noting it had tried to contact the council via the state's web page that solicits feedback to no avail.
"We have sought the input of State Legislators and they appear to not have a full picture of what is happening within the CESG," Latino Forum co-chair Ean Thomas Tafoya said in a statement. "To date, the only look inside this structure has been via media coverage naming a few of the council members, including the Chair Federico Peña.
"To be clear, transparency into this process is non-negotiable."
The governor's press office did not have an immediate response Wednesday morning.
Polis worked with corporate leaders and legislators to form advisory councils to work on the state's response and recovery to the COVID-19. He announced the appointments on March 20 "to explore the full scope of economic impacts of COVID-19 in our state and make recommendations to mitigate the uncertainty faced by households and their communities."
Legislative Republicans also have complained about being left out of the loop by Polis, a Democrat.
The Colorado Latino Forum wants a full list of the members each of the eight committees and access to the meetings held by videoconferencing. The organization also asked if the committee meetings were being recorded. If so, they should be available online for the public, the forum stated in its letter.
The organization asked why there isn't a committee on housing.
"Housing is clearly the most pressing issue for the people of our state," the letter states, asking which committee would handle the issue.
The official committees are:
- Financial Services Committee
- Entrepreneurs, Local, Rural, Women & Minority Led Businesses and Nonprofits Committee
- Infrastructure Committee
- Workforce/Education Committee
- Arts and Culture Committee
- Energy Committee
- Tourism Committee
- Outdoor Recreation Committee
Other Latino Forum concerns outlined in the request to the governor: undocumented immigrants, climate change and public vetting of potential new policies and legislation.
The litter was endorsed by the Colorado Latino Forum Board: co-chairs Thomas Tafoya and Xochitl Gaytan with Veronica Barela, Arturo Jimenez, Lisa Calderón, Miguel Ceballos-Ruiz, Annie Martinez, Juan Marcano, Crystal Murillo and Victoria Aguilar.
“The community plays a vital role in vetting any policy recommendations early in the process. Gaytan said in a statement Wednesday. "The people must be at the table.”
