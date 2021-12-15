This week Gov. Jared Polis reflected on the year since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado. Since then, more than 4 million Coloradans have taken the two vaccine.
“Colorado’s mission to get the vaccine into our communities has kept our businesses and schools open and our economy on the path to recovery while other states fell behind,” Polis said in a statement. “The virus and deadly Delta variant continue to infect the unvaccinated, but we have the tool to protect ourselves in the life-saving vaccine and now the booster.
"The vaccine is the marvel of science we can all use to get back to the Colorado we love and deserve. The science on the vaccine is settled and it’s saving lives, and I encourage everyone to be responsible and get theirs so we can return to normal.”
Nonetheless, Colorado passed the sad milestone of 10,000 deaths this week, and plenty of Coloradans remain defiant over vaccinations and public health restrictions handed down by the government.
Information from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment indicates that the deaths are markedly higher in counties where people are the least vaccinated, for whatever reason.
Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, called the vaccines the breakthrough that changed the pandemic.
"The vaccine has saved countless lives, particularly among our most at risk and has allowed us to return to a more normal way of life," he said. "Students are learning in-person, businesses are open and our economy is rebounding. We still have work to do, and thanks to Colorado’s healthcare providers, support staff and first responders, the state has achieved some real milestones. It’s incredible that in just 365 days we’ve been able to vaccinate more than 4 million Coloradans.”
The governor's office released other positive statistics:
- 76.2% of Coloradans age 5 and older have one vaccine dose (4,142,280 people).
- 68.8% of those age 5 and older are fully vaccinated (3,739,632 people).
- 25.9% of children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated with one dose of the Pfizer vaccine (119,738 people).
- 64% of children ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated with one dose of the Pfizer vaccine (284,659 people).
- 1.2 million eligible Coloradans have received a booster dose (43.5% of those fully vaccinated).
The state has:
- Enrolled 1,344 vaccine providers.
- Launched and continues to operate community vaccination and booster sites.
- Conducted more than 2,150 mobile vaccine bus stops.
- Managed more than 1,700 clinics serving communities of color, as well as low-income and rural communities.
- Held clinics at primary care offices, schools, community health centers, pharmacies, hospitals, community-based organizations, museums and other events.
- Processed 15,874 orders from vaccine providers for more than 7.2 million doses.
- Redistributed more than 1.2 million doses the state health department lab to more than 4,000 locations.
- Sent more than 3.9 million text messages and emails to Coloradans due or overdue for a vaccination.
- Hosted clinics at more than 50 museums, zoos, libraries, recreation centers, professional sports venues and other events.
