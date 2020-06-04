If conservatives and cranks don't want to wear a face covering, then maybe Democratic Gov. Jared Polis can change their mind.
Polis launched a campaign called "Our Masks are Our Passport to the Colorado We Love,” which comes with a public service announcement featuring the governor's voice over.
"We are Coloradans," he says in the 30-second spot. "We're strong and determined to keep moving forward."
Polis signed an executive order amending and extending a previous order on non-medical face coverings ensuring employers and those who operate public places to deny entry or allow removal of anyone who refuses to wear a face covering.
The outreach comes at a busy moment for Coloradans who, like other Americans, are weathering the worst public health crisis in more than a century. the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and now violence related to protests over police brutality.
The governor's office note that Polis delayed his news conference Thursday, because of television coverage of the funeral for George Floyd, the 46-year-old man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. All four officers involved face criminal charges, including murder and accessory to murder.
Police spoke about Floyd at his news conference.
“A video of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna, being carried on the shoulders of one of George’s closest friends went viral this week," Polis said. "Smiling, she declares, ‘Daddy changed the world.’ And he certainly did.
"One of the best things about being a parent is those moments when our children show us wisdom in an unexpected way. Let us allow Gianna Floyd’s youthful wisdom to guide us in our quest for justice and equality. Let us live up to an innocent child’s expectations of what this country is capable of, and let us deliver on her promise of a changed world.”
Returning to the masks and the pandemic, Polis said they could help avoid "a catastrophic breach" of the health care system.
"[I]f we want to re-open our economy to a greater degree, then masks are absolutely essential,” Polis said. “Here in our great state, your mask is your passport to the Colorado we love, and will play an important part in keeping yourself and those around you safe."
Watch the video by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.