A total of 1,002 grants from a pool of $23.6 million in donations have been distributed in the seven rounds of giving from the COVID-19 relief fund, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday.

Those donations came from 12,192 individual donors. That includes Polis, who according to a spokeswoman has been writing monthly checks to the fund based on his annual salary as governor, currently set at $123,193 annually. A donor list from the end of January shows his donations so far are at $78,055.

Polis launched the fund, then known as Help Colorado Now, last March as the pandemic was ramping up. Its mission has expanded to also help Coloradans devastated by the 2020 wildfires.

Most of the nonprofit organizations that got grants in the seventh round received $25,000 each. A subset of collaboratives — that's three or more organizations working together — received as much as $100,000. Total funding awarded in this round was just shy of $3.9 million.

“Coloradans can be proud of how communities and individuals have stepped up to help each other build back stronger than before the pandemic,” Polis said in a statement Monday. “This wonderful fund has gone above and beyond to support community-based organizations, diverse populations and innovative projects that will help our state. We are grateful to the organizations and individuals who have contributed to this program.”

Funds are distributed by Mile High United Way. CEO Christine Benero said Monday that "each gift represents the same urgent intent to help Coloradans. Through this round of funding we are once again able to meet those needs.”

The largest donor to date is the Colorado Health Foundation at $3.95 million. CEO Karen McNeil-Miller said Monday that "from the outset, the need to support critical services in Colorado communities disproportionately impacted by the crisis was clear. We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Governor’s office, other foundations, donors and generous supporters in our collective response to bring these critical services in reach for Coloradans.”

The Colorado Trust and Pinnacol Assurance have both contributed $1 million each.