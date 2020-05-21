One construction worker walks beneath dangling wires where oxygen will be connected for delivery to patients when needed. Gov. Jared Polis delivers his press briefing from the Colorado Convention Center on April 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The convention center will serve as one Alternative Care Facility, which if needed, can be used to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. The Army Corps of Engineers begins the construction today housing this Tier 3 medical shelter with some 1,962 rooms.