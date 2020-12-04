Recovering at home, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday night that Colorado will get through this pandemic.
The governor and first gentleman, Marlon Reis, confirmed their diagnosis on Nov. 28. They are in good spirits, and their symptoms have been relatively minor so far: lack of sleep and mild headaches, the governor's office said releasing a statement from Polis.
“Marlon and I are thankful for the support and kind words we have received during this time," Polis said. "We continue to hold those who have lost a friend or family member to this deadly virus in their hearts as well as those who have dealt with the more severe and lingering health effects.
“Colorado will get through this and we have to stay vigilant for a little bit longer so please continue to wear masks, social distance and avoid gatherings.”
The couple expect to remain self-quarantined until around Dec. 9, the governor's office said. Polis has continued to sign bills and do work at home, which he encouraged other Coloradans to do, if possible.
