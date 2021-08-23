Gov. Jared Polis on Monday touted the Food and Drug Administration’s move to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years of age and older.

“I know that some people were waiting for full FDA approval to get vaccinated, and now that day is finally here and you can start the protection clock today,” Polis said in a release. “This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we know that the Delta variant has threatened our progress, our economy and way of life and the FDA approval of the vaccine is a step forward.”

According to the governor’s office, some 3.5 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 3.2 million are fully vaccinated.

The move from the FDA promotes the Pfizer vaccine from the emergency use authorization it was previously available under since December 2020. The Pfizer vaccine has been available under that emergency authorization for those aged 12 through 15 since May and will continue to be, according to the FDA.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock also celebrated the approval, labeling it "a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” she said in announcing the approval. "We recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”