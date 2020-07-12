Gov. Jared Polis has "extended and amended" a handful of executive orders to help the state cope with the ongoing effects of COVID-19, including measures on rent and elections, his office said Sunday.

Among nine new or improved orders, the governor took another run at an executive order to limit in-person contact in the election process this year through changes to the system. That got him in trouble before, when he sought to bypass in-person signature-gathering to qualify for the November ballot by allowing the use of mail or e-mail.

Business groups and University of Denver chancellor emeritus Dan Ritchie cried foul and sued, alleging the governor's emergency powers didn't extend to rewriting election laws, even temporarily.

The state Supreme Court this month overturned part of the order. In his new executive order, Polis took out the problematic parts. You can read the new order by clicking here.

Polis said in his amended order released Sunday that his goal in the original executive order was to "protect Coloradans’ constitutional right to shape their government through the initiative and referendum processes without risking their health or the health of others."

Signatures to get on the November ballot are due by Aug. 3, and several efforts have been withdrawn this year because of the difficulty of collecting in-person signatures with social distancing and public wariness of mingling with petition-gatherers with the risk of contracting the virus.

Polis acknowledged those difficulties in his original and amended order on the matter.

"My administration, along with other state, local and federal authorities, has taken a wide array of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread, and protect against overwhelming our health care resources," Polis stated in the order.

"We must take action to minimize the duration of this epidemic and the disruption to our daily lives. The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by close contact between people and through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

Polis also changed and extended an order that instructs state agencies to help Coloradans facing evictions.

Short of a ban on evictions, the order requires landlords to give tenants 30 days' notice before an eviction. The law now is 10 days before asking a judges to formally evict tenants.

The order is aimed at delaying evictions for a month as laid off and furloughed workers get back on their feet during the economic collapse caused by the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.

Polis also extended orders to expedite unemployment insurance claims, maintain Medicaid and the Children’s Basic Health Plan coverage and help struggling utility customers.

He also signed an executive order to ensure health care facilities have the resources they need to care for COVID-19 patients and extended his order to provide county commissioners with more say-so on local open burning restrictions.