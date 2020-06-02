Gov. Jared Polis has extended by 30 days an executive order to allow for to-go and delivery purchases of alcohol during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, along with additional protections to ensure that the containers are not opened in transit.
The Colorado Restaurant Association, in the meantime, is backing a forthcoming proposal from state legislators to permit the sale of alcohol for off-premises consumption until July 2022.
“According to a recent CRA member survey, 87% of restaurants are currently making some revenue from alcohol to-go and delivery sales,” the association reports.
The regulations stemming from the initial executive order did not place a limit on the amount of alcohol that a venue can sell to-go. Cocktails or mixed drinks could be in plastic cups with lids and no straws, and restaurants could not refill previously used bottles. Orders must include a food purchase, and both the recipient and the deliverer of the alcohol must be at least 21.
All of those requirements remain in effect, plus new rules that cup lids be taped and a statement be affixed reading “WARNING: DO NOT OPEN OR REMOVE SEAL WHILE IN TRANSIT.” The proposed bill to extend off-premises consumption would continue many of the same requirements, according to the restaurant association.
