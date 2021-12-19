While Gov. Jared Polis blames the unvaccinated for the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, he shot down the idea of penalizing individuals who refuse to get the vaccine, saying they are "victims of misinformation" who need to be treated with “compassion and love.”
The governor also doubled down on his decision to refrain from imposing statewide restrictions, reiterating the choice to get vaccinated is up to individuals and insisting that local governments, not state officials, should manage the health crisis.
“Well, I think we want to address the unvaccinated with facts first and foremost, [but] also with compassion and love,” the governor told host Chuck Todd during an appearance on "Meet the Press" Sunday. "They are often victims of misinformation and we need to our best to get the very best information in front of them that they need to protect themselves and their family.
Polis also said the state's definition of being "fully vaccinated" could soon mean getting three vaccine doses as the Omicron variant spreads across Colorado.
Polis: Omicron spread just 'a matter of time'
"That's certainly where it's headed," Polis said, according to a transcript provided by NBC. "It looks like from everything that we know that, to significantly reduce the risk of the Omicron variant, three doses of the vaccine are needed."
Todd pressed the governor about his recent comments on masks, in which he said health officials shouldn't be telling people what to wear and, as an analogy, added that it's people's "own darn fault" if they get frostbite because they didn't wear a jacket while venturing out into the cold. The "Meet the Press" host asked if Polis is having "second thoughts" about the need for state intervention, particularly with the threat from the Omicron variant.
"I think it's really important that our leaders — whether they're governors, mayors, local influencers — lead with facts rather than fear," the governor answered. "People just don't react well to this ongoing environment of fear for two years."
He added: "People need to keep themselves safe with the individual freedom and local control that we deserve. That's where we are at this point."
Colorado surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
The governor also weighed in on the messaging strategy by the White House.
When asked what he wants to hear from President Joe Biden when he addresses the nation on Tuesday with an Omicron-focused speech, Polis replied, "I would say stop talking about the vaccine as a booster. Talk about it as three doses that are needed for effective prevention."
He added: "People who have gotten those three doses in our Colorado data, which is similar to the national data, are 47 times less likely to die than people that are unvaccinated. It essentially negates the risk. Nothing is risk-free in life, Chuck, but if you're boosted you can feel very confident that if you get COVID it'll be a minor case."
Officials have identified at least five cases of the omicron variant in Colorado. The variant has also been detected in wastewater systems in Aurora, Boulder and Commerce City, as well as a system shared between Denver and Lakewood.
Colorado, providers urge uptake of routine pediatric vaccines after pandemic hobbled rates
On Thursday, Polis said it was "only a matter of time" before the new strain "becomes the prevalent variant in Colorado."
Little is known about the variant, but officials warn that it appears more transmissible than the Delta variant. Early data also suggest the variant may be milder, but could be better at evading vaccines, which makes boosters more crucial.
Polis has been facing — and resisting — immense political pressure not just from his progressive flank but also from local public heath agencies to reimpose the strident measures his administration deployed early in the pandemic.
Last month, two political strategists, who spoke on condition of anonymity to freely express their views, told Colorado Politics they don’t see Polis bowing to political pressure. One veteran lobbyist said the governor's approach reflects his philosophy.
“It’s where he is politically,” the source said. The political observer speculated that Polis' resistance applies to pressure from all points of the political spectrum — whether folks are from the left, right or those in between.
Instead, the source said Polis pivoted to “individual responsibility” because he is a “very progressive libertarian,” adding the governor sees the latest surge as an occasion to “ask people to do the right for themselves and get vaccinated.”
“He sincerely sees a meaningful role for an appropriately limited government,” the source said.
Another longtime political observer noted the governor already gave up his emergency powers, and it would be politically difficult for him to redeploy them.
Colorado Politics' Luige del Puerto contributed to this article.
