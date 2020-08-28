Gov. Jared Polis has signed an executive order to establish a temporary task force on evictions, which will study and propose solutions to housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The need to look at the relationships between landlord and tenants as well as the possible increases in eviction filings due to the pandemic is what the task force plans to do over the next 45 days,” said Rick M. Garcia, executive director of the Department of Local Affairs.
The 10 individuals who will comprise the task force are:
Chris Romer of Denver
Skippy Leigh Upton Mesirow of Aspen
Andrew Feinstein of Denver
Rachel Friend of Boulder
Ty L. Coleman of Alamosa
Jennifer Kermode of Gunnison
Jennifer Linda Rodgers of Denver
Beatriz Gonzalez of Broomfield
Paul Newell of Greenwood Village
Leanne Denise Wheeler of Aurora
Nolo, a legal website for consumers and businesses, found that some states have eviction moratoriums of varying scopes. In Arizona, evictions are delayed until Oct. 31. For Maryland, there are no evictions allowed during a state of emergency. Colorado’s executive order is narrower, providing only a 30-day notice period to tenants for eviction filings.
Polis also announced the creation of the Gap Fund, which will distribute $25 million in financial assistance to small businesses and will prioritize entities that were unable to access funds through other means, including the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The fund will provide businesses and nonprofits with up to $35,000 in grants and loans, and the application will be available starting Aug. 31.
