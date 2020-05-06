Wednesday, the Polis administration announced the formation of a "Residential Care Task Force," intended to address the growing outbreaks of COVID-19 at non-hospital health care facilities in Colorado.
However, most of the duties assigned to the task force, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Public health and Environment, are activities that have been underway for several weeks and under a variety of state agencies as well as the Colorado National Guard.
That includes testing of asymptomatic staff and residents at the state's largest nursing homes. Those tests have revealed previously-undetected viral outbreaks. Testing has now been completed at for 1,900 staff and residents at six nursing facilities and one veterans home. That doesn't include the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora, which has now reported 32 cases and two deaths.
The CDPHE required all non-hospital facilities to submit plans on how they would deal with the outbreak by May 1. To date the department has received:
- 96% of the plans from nursing facilities.
- 85% of the plans from assisted living residences.
- 100% of the plans from intermediate care facilities.
- 83% of the plans from group homes.
The outbreak of COVID-19 at non-hospital health care facilities has continued to grow. As of May 6, 174 facilities have reported at least two or more cases of COVID-19, although that includes non-health care facilities such as meat-packing plants, jails and prisons, and grocery stores. That's an increase of 17 from the previous week.
The vast majority are at those nursing homes, rehab and assisted living centers and group homes. Of the 174, 139 are non-hospital facilities that serve vulnerable populations, including the elderly and the disabled.
And as of May 6, 60% of the deaths from COVID-19 are tied to those non-hospital facilities.
The CDPHE's May 6 data now reports an outbreak at the Denver Rescue Mission's homeless facility at the National Western Complex, with 17 staff members testing or presumed positive for COVID-19.
