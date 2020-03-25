Elected officials from Denver City Council, the state House and Senate, Denver Public Schools and the Regional Transportation District will come together on Thursday afternoon for a live virtual town hall to help the city's most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people with special needs, navigate the coronavirus outbreak.
Denver Councilwomen Debbie Ortega, Amanda Sandoval and Jamie Torres will be joined by Democratic Sen. Julie Gonzales and Reps. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Alex Valdez. Denver Public School board members Brad Laurvick and Angela Cobian will also attend, as well as RTD board of directors chairwoman Angie Rivera-Malpiede.
“The COVID-19 outbreak and the Mayor’s Stay at Home Public Health Order have put unprecedented stress on Denver residents, particularly those 65+ of age and those unable to leave home due to immune-compromised health status or disability,” the Wednesday news release stated. “Elected leaders have come together during this crisis to find a way to help these constituents connect with much-needed resources.”
The town hall is set for 4 p.m. Thursday. Members of the public can tune in on Facebook by accessing any of the elected officials’ Facebook pages, or by calling 301-715-8592 and using the meeting code 547782968.
