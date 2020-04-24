U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter has introduced the Emergency Cannabis Small Business Health and Safety Act, designed to allow marijuana businesses to participate in U.S. Small Business Administration relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Cannabis businesses are major employers and significant contributors to local economies in Colorado and across the country. They should receive the same level of support as other legal, legitimate businesses and be eligible for SBA relief funds during this COVID-19 crisis,” Perlmutter said. Under federal law, marijuana is still illegal, although Colorado has declared its cannabis vendors as essential businesses in the pandemic.
The bill, which Perlmutter brought forward with Congressional Cannabis Caucus co-chair Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., makes marijuana companies eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and emergency grants that Congress has enacted to prevent businesses from shutting down and halting payroll to workers.
Under the proposal, the Small Business Administration would be able to provide economic aid without incurring liability for sanctioning the cannabis industry contrary to federal law. Although Colorado has not reported sales figures since the stay-at-home order went into effect, marijuana sales during the first two months of 2020 reached their highest levels compared to the same period in previous years.
