NEW MEXICO

State taps federal loans to pay unemployment

SANTA FE — New Mexico has depleted its unemployment benefits trust fund and begun to use federal loans to keep up with claims — spending that can trigger higher taxes if not repaid, a top labor official said Sept. 22.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said that unemployment trust reserves were exhausted on Sept. 8 — and that the state has spent about $35 million since then in borrowed federal funds to maintain unemployment benefits.

New Mexico's unemployment rate of 11.4% in August exceeds neighboring states as health officials take gradual steps toward reopening the economy and schools, where most pupils are still studying from home.

McCamley said about 123,000 people were receiving unemployment benefits as of mid-September in a state of 2.1 million residents. That's up from 9,600 active claims in March before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The tourism and hospitality industry has been especially hard hit, along with oil production and construction.

In June, lawmakers put a freeze on unemployment insurance tax rates for businesses through the end of 2021. McCamley told a state House committee that the state will eventually need to reduce unemployment benefits, raise payroll taxes or borrow or refinance federal unemployment loans. The administration of Lujan Grisham does not support a decrease in benefits, he said.

Many recipients of unemployment insurance are exhausting the state's 26-week benefit allowance and tapping into 13 weeks of additional federal unemployment payments, at no cost to the state, McCamley said.

He also said the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is contemplating a decision on when to reinstate a requirement that unemployment beneficiaries actively look for work — a looming day of reckoning for residents still hoping to be rehired by prior employers.

WYOMING

First cryptocurrency bank approved by state board

CHEYENNE — In a crucial step in the state's efforts to become the national leader in blockchain technology, a cryptocurrency company had its bank charter approved Sept. 16 by the Wyoming Banking Board.

Through the board's vote, Kraken Financial became the first company in Wyoming or elsewhere to receive a charter to operate a special purpose depository institution, which aims to provide a more structured regulatory environment for cryptocurrency activity.

Kraken will be based out of Cheyenne, though the company plans to operate "an online and mobile-first banking model," according to a company statement.

The approval of the charter application, which was in the works for months, was quickly cheered by Gov. Mark Gordon, who said Wyoming "is taking its rightful place globally as a fintech leader."

Gordon thanked several lawmakers and industry experts for setting up the state-level regulations to attract companies like Kraken. Among those he thanked was Caitlin Long, a Wyoming native and cryptocurrency advocate, who worked alongside the Legislature to pass laws in 2018 and 2019 making blockchain more viable.

Long said several Kraken employees are interested in moving to Wyoming.

The industry leader said if blockchain takes off in Wyoming, the effects could be felt by nearly every residents in one form or another.

NAVAJO NATION

Judge halts operations at hemp farms near Shiprock

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A Navajo Nation judge is halting operations at nine hemp farms in northwestern New Mexico as part of a legal fight between a businessman and the tribe's Department of Justice.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction against Dineh Benally and two of his businesses following a hearing Sept. 18, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

The tribe sued Benally and the companies in June, alleging that he was illegally issuing permits for foreign entities to cultivate and grow industrial hemp on tribal land near Shiprock. Tribal prosecutors had asked that the court issue a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction so that work at the farms would be put on hold while the complaint is litigated.

Oliver Whaley, head of the tribe's Environmental Protection Agency, testified Sept. 17 that there were no licenses issued for operations including the use of septic tanks, a cesspool and possible use of large water hauling tanks to store gasoline for generators. He also claimed there were violations of the safe water drinking act.

Some residents complained about hemp farm operations damaging corn and alfalfa crops, along with the odor of the hemp affecting their personal health.

Dave Jordan, Benally's attorney, told the court during closing arguments that hemp farms were not harming the community and blamed protesters for instigating incidents that included alleged arson.

IDAHO

Board retires high school’s Indians mascot

POCATELLO — A school board in Idaho has announced its decision to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot at the end of the academic year after students and community members raised concerns over how other school athletic programs would portray the mascot before competitions.

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to eliminate the mascot during a board meeting on Sept. 14, the Idaho State Journal reported.

The school is now accepting recommendations for a new mascot.

Some mascot opponents said the mascot itself was not as harmful or offensive as watching the Indianettes, the name given to the school's drill team, perform the "Traditionals" dance, which typically featured many non-Native female students in sheepskin dresses snapping arrows over their knees.

And some opponents said other schools held offensive pep rallies and posted offensive posters related to the Indians mascot to promote athletic competitions.

Members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes disagreed among themselves — with some claiming the mascot pays homage to their history and the land that was once theirs.

Others said that the school was doing little if anything to preserve or share the tribe's culture.

Boise High School changed its mascot from "Braves" to "Brave" in August 2019, replacing Native American-themed imagery with mottos aimed at promoting the virtue of bravery, and Teton High School dropped the "Redskins" mascot after years of debate.

Several other schools across the state still have names that many find offensive, including the Salmon High School "Savages" and the Orofino High School "Maniacs."

Orofino is home to a state hospital for people with mental illness.

ARIZONA

3 Mexican wolf pups cross-fostered into wild pack

PINETOP — Three Mexican wolf pups have successfully been cross-fostered into a pack in northeastern Arizona, according to state Game and Fish Department officials.

They said biologists used remote trail cameras in late August to document eight Mexican wolf pups in the Hoodoo Pack in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest.

In April, Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cross-fostered four genetically valuable wolf pups into the Hoodoo Pack from a litter in captivity at the Sedgwick Zoo in Wichita, Kansas.

After cross-fostering was completed, there were five wild Mexican wolf pups and four cross-fostered pups in the litter.

Biologists will begin fall trapping efforts later this month to document cross-fostered wolves that have survived and to deploy tracking collars to monitor and manage the wolf population in Arizona.

Cross-fostering is being used to increase genetic diversity in the wild Mexican wolf population.

It involves placing genetically diverse pups less than 14 days old from captive breeding populations into wild dens with similarly aged pups to be raised as wild wolves.