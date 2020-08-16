MONTANA

Feds seek limits on ‘habitat’ for imperiled species

BILLINGS — The Trump administration is moving to restrict what land and water areas can be declared as "habitat" for imperiled plants and animals — potentially excluding locations that species could use in the future as climate change upends ecosystems.

An administration proposal obtained in advance by The Associated Press and publicly released July 31 would for the first time define "habitat" for purposes of enforcing the Endangered Species Act, the landmark law that has dictated species protections efforts in the U.S. since 1973.

A final decision is expected by year's end, with broad implications for how lands are managed and how far the government must go in protecting plants and animals that could be sliding toward extinction.

Democratic lawmakers and wildlife advocates said the proposal ignores shifting threats to wildlife and plants due to climate change and habitat loss.

Legal observers said the Republican administration's two-sentence definition of habitat would limit what areas the government can designate as critical to a species' survival.

Its declaration that habitat includes areas with "existing attributes" appears to rule out land or water needing restoration work or sites that could become suitable in the future as climate change forces species to relocate, said J.B. Ruhl with Vanderbilt University Law School.

Jonathan Wood with the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represents landowners opposed to having species protections forced upon them, said the government's proposal would rightly restrict what areas could be designated as habitat.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said if the July 31 proposal had been in place decades ago, iconic species such as the bald eagle would not have recovered widely, and instead would be limited to scattered patches of land.

US energy use hit 30-year low during shutdowns

BILLINGS — U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation's economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported July 29.

The drop was driven by less demand for coal that is burned for electricity and oil that's refined into gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

The declines were in line with lower energy usage around the globe as the pandemic seized up economies.

Those trends are turning around as commercial activity resumes but the impact has already been profound — including energy companies filing for bankruptcy protection and a forecasted dip in annual U.S. and global greenhouse gas emissions.

Overall U.S. energy consumption dropped 14 % during April compared to a year earlier, the energy administration said. That's the lowest monthly level since 1989 and the largest decrease ever recorded in data that's been collected since 1973.

The largest drop previously seen was in December 2001, after the Sept. 11 attacks shocked the economy and a mild winter depressed electricity demand.

Natural gas bucked the trend with a 15 percent increase in use during the April lockdown. More people at home meant more demand for natural gas as a heating fuel, while relatively few homes are heated with coal or oil, said Brett Marohl, who helped produce the energy administration findings.

Petroleum consumption fell to 14.7 million barrels a day in April, down almost a third compared to the same period in 2019. Demand already has rebounded some after stay-at-home orders expired and large sectors of the economy started moving again.

KANSAS

Counties with mask mandate show steep COVID-19 drop

BELLE PLAINE — Kansas counties that have mask mandates in place have seen a rapid drop in cases, while counties that only recommend their use have seen no decrease in cases, the state's top health official said Aug. 5.

Dr. Lee Norman, the state health department's top administrator, said that overall statewide the numbers of new cases is favorable, but that the reduction of new cases is entirely in the counties that require masks be worn in public spaces.

After Gov. Laura Kelly put a mask mandate in place last month, 15 counties stayed with the mandate while 90 counties abandoned it, Norman said at a news conference.

Norman pointed a graph showing the seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 people comparing counties with the mask mandates with those counties that abandoned it. The favorable trend line down was entirely in the counties that required the use of masks, while the trend line for those without one was flat, he said.

It is important to understand, he noted, that the 15 counties with mask mandates represent two-thirds of the state's population and include the more urban cities with greater population densities.

IDAHO

Judge says anti-transgender birth certificate law violates injunction

BOISE — An Idaho judge on has clarified a court order by ruling that a new Idaho law barring transgender people from changing their birth certificate to match their gender violates an injunction she first issued in 2018.

Magistrate Judge Candy Dale's ruling on Aug. 8 granted a motion that was sought by those who challenged the law and the state's ability to implement it. The law, one of two anti-transgender pieces of legislation pushed through the 2020 session by Republicans and signed by Gov. Brad Little in March, technically went into effect on July 1.

Dale wrote that under the law, "there is no scenario under which a transgender individual" would be able to have their Idaho birth certificate "reflect their gender identity." Her order follows a June ruling by the court that warned state officials against "experimentation with disobedience of the law." Dale said that the new law is "directly at odds with the clear intent and mandate of the injunction" from 2018.

Idaho allowed transgender people to change their birth certificates after that ruling, but in the 2020 legislative session, Republican lawmakers got behind a bill setting strict criteria for changing a birth certificate, including requiring a court order to do so.

NEW MEXICO

Ex-Democratic congressman backs GOP candidate

RIO RANCHO — A Republican seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in a crucial House seat in New Mexico picked up an endorsement Aug. 4 from a former Democratic congressman.

Former U.S. Rep. Harry Teague, who once held Torres Small's seat, said in a statement that he is backing Yvette Herrell in November. Teague said Herrell appreciates the impact the energy industry has on the state and will reach across party lines.

Teague held the southern New Mexico seat 2009 until 2011 and was the first Democrat to win it in nearly 30 years. He was ousted after voting for a bill aimed at curbing greenhouse gasses.

Herrell said the endorsement shows her campaign is building bridges across party lines.

In a statement, Torres Small said Teague spent one term working hard to represent the people of southern New Mexico but did not address Teague's support of her opponent.

Torres Small beat Herrell in 2018 by less than 4,000 votes and issues around oil and natural gas are expected to play central roles in this closely watched U.S. House rematch. The district sits in the part of the Permian Basin drilling area.

It's one of the nation's richest and most prolific oil and natural gas regions and helps New Mexico fund its public education system.

Since taking office, Torres Small has clashed with more liberal Democrats in Congress who have been pushing for the so-called New Green Deal or proposals to ban fracking.