This year's Ally Awards are moving online in September to honor Katherine Archuleta, Dr. Nita Mosby Tyler and the Colorado Lawyers Committee for standing with the state's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer residents and their families.
The annual awards and fundraising gala is the work of One Colorado, the state's largest LGBTQ advocacy organization.
"The Ally Awards has always been a special event for me," executive director Daniel Ramos said. "This year will mark the 10th anniversary since the founding of One Colorado and my final year with the organization. While it won't be the large in-person gathering that we normally enjoy, the 2020 Virtual Ally Awards will be an evening to reflect, to celebrate, and to pave the road ahead.”
Supporters can log on Sept. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. for interactive programming and entertainment. Admission is a suggested $50 donation. Register by clicking here.
Archuleta is the former director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under President Obama, the first Latina to lead the agency that oversees the federal government’s civilian workforce. She "has dedicated herself to being a champion of a diverse, engaged and inclusive federal workforce," One Colorado said.
She led the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, including prohibitions against discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. "Under her leadership, the Obama administration issued a bulletin preventing federal employees' health insurers from excluding transgender-inclusive health care, such as hormone therapy and other transition-related care for transgender and non-binary federal employees," according to One Colorado.
Mosby Tyler is the "chief catalyst" and founder of The Equity Project, which supports organizations and communities with strategies on diversity, equity and inclusion. She is the former senior vice president and chief inclusion officer for Children’s Hospital Colorado, the first Black woman to hold the hospitals history of mre than 100 years.
She has served as the diversity chairperson for the Human Rights Campaign at the local and national levels and is a former board member of the One Colorado Education Fund on her long resume of public service.
The 42-year-old Colorado Lawyers Committee is a nonpartisan consortium of about 80 law firms dedicated to "creating and increasing opportunities for children, the poor and other disadvantaged communities through advocacy, negotiation and litigation," One Colorado said. In 1993, the CLC founded the Hate Violence Task Force for public awareness about crimes based on race, ethnicity, gender, religious practice and sexual orientation.
"The CLC was a critical voice supporting one of the lawsuits (McDaniel-Miccio v. Colorado) which successfully challenged Colorado’s constitutional ban on gay marriage in 2014," according to One Colorado. "The CLC continues to work with school districts to assure their compliance with HB11-1254, which requires schools to adopt policies to prohibit bullying on the basis of a student’s actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity. As of late 2019, all 64 school districts are in compliance with the state’s anti-bullying protections."
