One Colorado will show its Pride online this year. Thursday, the state's largest gay rights advocacy organization announced it would observe Pride week next month with an online event.
Called The 2020 Pink Party: Social Dis-Dance, the event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 20. The event is free and open to the public, but organizers suggest a $25 donation to support advocacy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families.
The event's sponsors include Good Chemistry, API Energy, Tracks and Molson Coors.
"Every year, One Colorado hosts Pride weekend’s largest dance party political fundraiser. This year, with important elections up and down the ballot, there is so much at stake for LBGTQ Coloradans and their families," One Colorado executive director Daniel Ramos said in a statement Thursday.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has only strengthened the need and urgency for us to continue our LGBTQ advocacy efforts. While we can’t all be together physically, The 2020 Pink Party: Social Dis-Dance will provide LGBTQ Coloradans and allies a chance to connect, celebrate and raise funds to continue our fight for LGBTQ equality.”
Garrett Royer, One Colorado's development manager, said the Pink Party is critical to the organization's mission.
“Every year, this event has grown to help elect pro-equality candidates and support our legislative efforts," he stated. "We are excited to offer an online experience for our supporters this year, and hope that with it becoming virtual, more folks from around the state can participate and contribute to the cause. We’ve put a lot of effort into making this event interactive, fun, and safe for everyone who wishes to attend.”
The organization is promising special guest appearances, performances and dance music.
Those who register and donate at various levels will "receive perks to enhance their Pink Party experience."
One Colorado is looking for party “hosts” to raise at least $250, who can offer donors a variety of ways to connect to the event on the day of the Pink Party.
Register or learn more by clicking here.
