Wednesday is National Nurses Day, and the day has taken on special significance in the wake of the worst pandemic in more than 100 years. It's also two months to the day from when Colorado learned it had its first case of COVID-19, a man in Summit County.
Gov. Jared Polis used part of his Wednesday news conference to salute the work of nurses and brought one with him: Laura Rosenthal, a registered nurse and nurse practitioner and vice president of the state nurses' association.
Rosenthal described what it's like on the front lines of fighting the pandemic. "I'm here today to share the reality of what myself and thousands of other healthcare practitioners are experiencing, not in New York, not in China, but here in our own backyard."
COVID-19 is unlike anything she's seen in 20 years of nursing experience. It's not an old person's disease, nor a sick person's disease, she said. While those populations are more susceptible , it affects all people. In the past six weeks, she's treated people ranging in age from 25 to 99. That includes a previously healthy 32-year old man in the intensive care unit, struggling to breathe; pregnant women, fathers of young children and entire families.
"It is hard to fathom the consequences of the virus until you've seen it in someone acutely ill. It's easy to believe that COVID-19 won't affect you but it already has," Rosenthal said.
There has been a decrease in the daily number of cases and hospitalizations, she said, the result of a successful stay-at-home order. While things seem to be going in the right direction, she said, "we can't forget the intense fear that we've experienced in the last six weeks. Now is the most crucial time for continued diligence."
Rosenthal pleaded with Coloradans to continue to socially distance and wear masks, explaining that there's still the potential for rapid spread of the disease if people don't take precautions. She also reminded people that nurses are fighting to protect them, so "do your part."
To Polis, Rosenthal said his support of the nursing profession has not gone unnoticed.
Polis added that some of the highest infection rates are among healthcare workers, who are risking their lives to take care of COVID-19 patients.
The governor also provided an update on the state's acquisition of personal protective equipment, as well as its distribution to nursing homes and other non-hospital health care facilities, which are experiencing high rates of infection among residents and staff and account for about 60% of the deaths from the virus.
The state has so far obtained 2.5 million surgical masks, a half million N95 medical-grade masks, and 1.6 million gloves. About 16% of the N95s have gone to nursing homes, along with 24% of the gloves. The rest are going to first responders, hospital workers, home health workers and emergency operations personnel.
In the two months since the first case, more than 900 people in Colorado have died from the virus and more than 17,500 have tested positive for the disease. "The virus is still out there in our communities," Polis said.
The governor responded to questions from the public as well as from the media. The first was a complaint that masks are "nasty." Polis told the person it should be laundered daily.
He also addressed a previously-asked question about the state budget, and whether he intends to furlough state workers. Polis said they're awaiting the May 12 updated revenue forecast before making those decisions, but acknowledged that the state government will have to tighten its belt.
Polis was asked about high school graduation ceremonies being planned in El Paso County. He said he had not yet received a request for a waiver as of Wednesday morning. However, he indicated that he'd be OK with ceremonies that include only the students, similar to what the Air Force Academy did with their graduation ceremony almost two weeks ago.
