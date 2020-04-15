On the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins where students are staying home, classes have gone online and social distancing is the norm, you don’t find a lot of activity.
The exception: labs where researchers are busily working on solutions to public health issues such as vaccines and testing personal protective equipment.
Part of the mad scramble these days is at the Center for Energy Development and Health, where John Volckens and his research staff usually look at connections between air pollution and public health. On a normal day, that’s research on air quality, pollution sensors, and how breathable particles can trigger disease.
But everything changed on March 25 when Gov. Jared Polis put a new task in front of the 2,000-square-foot lab: take the lead on testing face masks coming into Colorado from all over the state, country and world. For example, a shipment of 2 million masks was sent to Colorado from China in late March, but they weren’t certified as N95 before arriving in Colorado. And companies in Colorado and around the country are scrambling to produce masks, but they still must be certified as N95 to be used in hospitals.
The only federal lab that regularly performs N95 testing is in Pennsylvania. “The state of Colorado has now designated CSU as, essentially, an emergency substitute for standard federal testing, to be done in-state for in-state needs,” according to a CSU news release.
It’s not much of a stretch for Volckens, whose passion for mechanical engineering is matched only by his passion for public health.
He told Colorado Politics he came from one of only two engineering schools in the nation with an emphasis on public health, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“As engineers, we have a lot to contribute to public health,” Volckens said. “When you think about public health discoveries, you think of vaccines.” But mechanical engineering has also contributed much to saving lives, such as with the creation of seat belts, refrigeration and chlorinated water.
Volckens’ interest in public health came from his childhood. He grew up with asthma, and had some rough nights struggling to breathe. When he got to college in Vermont, he had an opportunity to study air quality, and with his dual interest in mechanical engineering, wanted to bring technological solutions to air quality problems. He went on to earn a master’s degree in environmental engineering with a focus on industrial hygiene, and then his doctoral degree, also in environmental engineering.
That’s led to a focus on aerosol technology and airborne particles, and that’s what makes his work and his lab a logical choice for helping with N95 mask testing.
It wasn’t a leap to take those lab skills and apply it to how effective N95 respirator masks are at keeping out COVID-19 droplets.
“We had a couple of crazy weeks, putting together a system that mimicked the federal testing protocol,” Volckens explained. That protocol comes from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health , which has been funding the lab’s work for more than a decade. The lab is, as a result, well-poised for this, Volckens said.
They’re testing five to 10 different mask types every day, Volckens said. Each mask is put through several tests: the first is to see if the mask meets the stringent NIOSH requirements for an N95 mask. If the mask passes that test, researchers take 20 masks from the same box and put them through the full federal testing protocol, which can take up to a day.
“Not all pass the initial tests,” Volckens said. “Only the best and brightest move on to the full testing.”
They don't test every mask that comes into Colorado. “We get only a small handful” out of the millions being shipped into the state. Some come from medical professionals, to test how well the masks are working. But as the state scales up its supply of N95 masks, the lab is also now testing those coming from major manufacturers.
Christian L’Orange is doing the majority of the actual testing.
First, the mask is conditioned at a set temperature and relative humidity, then sealed with beeswax on a plastic frame. The mask goes into an environmental aerosol chamber, where particles are drawn through it. Sophisticated equipment then counts the number of particles both inside and outside the mask to test its efficiency. Researchers also do a breathability test, because safety also means whether someone can breathe through it.
“It’s not just about how well it filters,” L’Orange said. “A mask with too much of a pressure drop actually puts too much burden on the person breathing through it, which can be downright dangerous.”
It’s not easy for a mask to meet the federal testing requirement to be an N95, but Volckens said they’re finding masks that work.
They’re also doing the testing while still trying to maintain social distancing, which means because of the risks — and the stress — only the professional research staff are involved, and they’re working in four different locations, Volckens said. At one site, a postdoc researcher is doing data analysis so that results can be immediately sent on to the state.
That’s important, because speed is of the essence. “By conducting these tests in-state, we hope to ensure that personal protective equipment is reliable and immediately available to Colorado healthcare professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic,” Volckens said.
Volckens believes the CSU lab is unique in its ability to replicate federal testing protocols. “We took a hard look” at those protocols and “figured we could develop a system to meet the requirements.”
