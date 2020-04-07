Tony Gagliardi wasn't surprised but he wasn't happy about the news that the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 8.1 points in March as coronavirus crumbled the U.S. econom.
The fall represented the largest monthly decline in the Small Business Economic Trends' 47-year history, the small business organization announced Tuesday, suggesting strong pessimism about the economy from Main Street businesses.
Gagliardi is the organization's Colorado leader.
“The report’s results are not surprising and are one more confirmation of how fast a virus can take a nation from the best of times to the worst of times," Gagliardi said in a statement. "Up until March, small business job creation, worker compensation, and plans to expand were at highs never seen before. No longer. Right now would be a good time for Colorado policymakers to come together to develop a master plan for business survival in this state.
"Waiting for a curve to flatten is not a smart economic strategy. We need to act decisively now. Because recoveries everywhere start with a march down Main Street, we’re ready to contribute our ideas.”
The report ended a 39-month streak of small business optimism. Before the coronavirus collapse, small business were expecting to hire staff, according to the NFIB.
“Small business owners’ outlook is bleak as they wrestle to adjust quickly to rapidly changing economic conditions," the report states. "Many owners have had to close their doors and others are scaling back operations dramatically.”
