A new Colorado organization aimed at the pandemic recovery launched Wednesday with a statewide online survey to assess what eateries, bars and breweries need to survive.
Restaurant owners can take the 34-question online survey by clicking here.
Good Business Colorado and RAISE (Restaurants Advancing Industry Standards in Employment) are behind the new organization, Resilient Restaurants.
Downtown Colorado Inc., Best for Colorado, the Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, The Alliance Center and Local First in La Plata County are supporting the industry survey, pressing for statewide participation, including in rural communities. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has approved the survey for its potential use, as well.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has been an exceptional challenge for restaurant owners, we also believe that it presents an opportunity to reinvent the way we do business,” restaurateur Robert Bogatin, the director of Resilient Restaurants, said in a statement Wednesday. “We want Resilient Restaurants to be a one-stop shop for restaurants looking to update their business model to align with best practices to boost employee morale and productivity, as well as the bottom line — and a place where restaurateurs can exchange ideas and develop effective new practices.”
According to a press release, the organization's community working group plans to work on:
- Analyzing business model and case studies to offer restaurants options.
- Implementing RAISE workforce best practices on training, leadership development, economic sustainability and leadership skills training.
- "Providing resources for how to operate food establishments with ecological integrity, including waste, water and oil handling, operational efficiencies and a pathway to carbon neutrality."
“I’m really enthusiastic about Resilient Restaurants because restaurants are really struggling right now and this new group offers not just resources but also space to have robust conversations with our peers about how to make our businesses better,” Pete Turner, founder of Illegal Pete’s restaurants and Good Business Colorado member, said in a statement. “Restaurant owners, suppliers and employees will have a seat at the table so we can solve problems across the food service ecosystem.”
Restaurants that join Resilient Restaurant automatically qualify for free membership in Good Business Colorado and RAISE one year.
The organization is developing community workshops on regenerative business models, ecological sustainability and equitable workplaces.
“During these challenging times, restaurateurs are very much the front line community builders who play an important role in shaping our new normal,” stated Katherine Correll, executive director of Downtown Colorado Inc. “The Resilient Restaurants initiative will strengthen our restaurateurs' ability to adapt and innovate to the diverse conditions of today and into the future. We look forward to turning the survey results into action, outreach and economic benefit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.