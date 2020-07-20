Nearly 70 members of the Colorado Army and Air National Guard will assist the state’s health department in conducting COVID-19 testing at correctional facilities through July 22.
"We are helping to provide the testing to identify and control any potential outbreaks within the Department of Corrections system," said U.S. Army Capt. Brian Doble, who is the commander of test support. "This is an at-risk population considering the density of people living within close quarters, so we are happy to partner with DOC in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado."
Coronavirus infections are surging in Colorado, which prompted Gov. Jared Polis to issue a face mask mandate after months of refusing to enact the preventive measure. The Marshall Project, a news outlet that focuses on criminal justice, found that 64,119 incarcerated persons had tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 14. Colorado had 668 reported cases.
The Marshall Project cataloged three deaths among Colorado prisoners from the disease. The federal prison system is responsible for the greatest number of inmate deaths, at 99.
The Colorado National Guard plans to perform in excess of 2,000 tests at facilities in Buena Vista and Cañon City. Use of Guard personnel is a temporary measure until the state manages to institute adequate testing by civilians.
