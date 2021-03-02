National Jewish Health President and CEO Michael Salem, MD administers a dose of the Phizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine to John Solis, 88, outside St. Cajetan Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Denver. Latina leaders organized the clinic to combat vaccine disparities in the community after early data showed that residents of color were receiving the vaccine at lower rates. (Michael Ciaglo/Special to The Denver Gazette)