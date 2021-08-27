The Regional Transportation District will receive more than $304 million from the federal stimulus, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said Friday.
The Democrat from Lafayette said the money from the American Rescue Plan would come from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Authority for the metro region transit service that includes Boulder, Broomfield and Jefferson counties, which are in Neguse's Second Congressional District.
“This funding will help protect jobs, build climate resilient transit infrastructure, and ensure continued service on vital roadways," Neguse said in a statement.
The Colorado share is part of more than $30 billion the stimulus plan allocates across the country for public transportation, as well as $2.2 billion to address needs associated directly with COVID-19.
Neguse's office characterized him as staunch advocate of federal support for infrastructure and transit.
The American Rescue Plan passed in March. The beleaguered transportation service previously received $232 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in March 2020. The CARES Act provided $25 billion to the nation's transit services, which saw ridership plummet in the teeth of the pandemic.
