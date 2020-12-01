A Nov. 25 letter from the General Assembly's executive committee is the reason at least one legislator is working remotely during the special session.
Rep. Janice Rich, a Grand Junction Republican, is not at the state Capitol this week and is instead in quarantine at home.
Rich said she took the COVID-19 test after receiving a Nov. 25 letter from the executive committee (the six leaders of the House and Senate) recommending all lawmakers be tested five to seven days prior to coming to Denver. Rich said she was surprised when it came back positive. She will be in quarantine until Dec. 5 and said she has not shown any symptoms.
Rich was one of the 23 House Republicans who was maskless during the leadership elections held at the state Capitol on Nov. 9. House Republicans also did not practice social distancing during that meeting.
The letter, which was obtained by Colorado Politics, was signed by five of the six leaders; House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock was the only one not to sign it.
With regard to how members would interact within the House and Senate chambers, the letter said:
- In the interest of minimizing risk to each other and to the staff members who are unable to leave the chamber, members are encouraged to listen to floor proceedings online from their office or via the internal speaker systems located in various leadership offices. Members might consider this option for both Second and Third Readings.
- Caucus leadership will work to communicate with members who wish to speak at the well and with the presiding officer to ensure that each member who wishes to speak will have the opportunity to do so.
- Members are asked to wear their masks when in the chambers, including when seated at their desks.
Lawmakers over the age of 65 or with health issues also were advised to participate remotely.
Some House Republicans have deliberately ignored these protocols. On Monday, at least a half-dozen in the caucus ignored mask-wearing altogether, including when speaking at the House podium.
During the regular session in May and June, Rep. Richard Holtorf, an Akron Republican, did not wear a mask. He was also among the 23 who did not at the Nov. 9 meeting. During debate on the second reading of a bill on Monday, he told House members his aunt had died from COVID-19 the night before.
He spoke at the House podium with a mask on. He hasn’t been seen without one since.
A half-dozen House GOP lawmakers continued to ignore safety protocols on Tuesday, often sitting next to and talking to each other sans masks, as well as walking around the chamber without them.
Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park, stood maskless just inches behind Speaker of the House KC Becker of Boulder on Tuesday morning as he prepared to lead the chamber in the Pledge of Allegiance.
In the upper chamber
It’s a different story in the Senate, and Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo attributes it to a more collegial working environment and respect.
He said his understanding of the agreement is that members could take off masks when they are sitting at their desks, although just a couple actually did that on Monday.
When members are moving about the chamber or in committee rooms, interacting with staff, “they have been consistently wearing their masks. I have been watching for that.”
Garcia does have the ability to fine members in small amounts for violations of the rules, such as not wearing a jacket, and jokingly did so with Sen. Jack Tate of Centennial on Tuesday, who was wearing a sweater vest. But he’s not taking that step on mask violations.
Fines aren’t a solution, Garcia explained. He could fine someone $50 for not wearing a mask; the fine would get paid, and the member still wouldn’t wear the mask. He’s not going there.
“That doesn’t help preserve the body or gain me any ability to interact with that member,” he said. “I want to be respectful ... we get better compliance by asking and appealing to them. I won’t put one of my sergeants in the position of removing a senator” for not wearing a mask.
What Garcia said he wants is civility and camaraderie.
“We have a job to do, not a tug-of-war," he said. "It's a give and take. ... I have been very appreciative of how serious all the senators, and especially the minority party, [have been] in taking this virus seriously. It’s night-and-day from what’s going on in the House.”
And that appears to be where the biggest problem lies. At least a half-dozen House Republicans routinely ignored safety protocols — no masks, no social distancing, including walking around the chamber and talking to others without following protocols.
That doesn't include Neville, an ardent mask-wearer due to preexisting health issues.
A bigger issue at play
Republican Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland, who takes over the minority leader position come January, told Colorado Politics on Tuesday that there are two messages stemming from those actions.
Members decided to do "what they feel is important; they get their health checked, do they feel good, do they present a risk to anyone else, and how they view that responsibility."
But McKean also noted that the coronavirus has drawn out something in society that has existed for years: people working when sick. “We are in a society where people just churn, and for years didn’t take that perspective [of not working when sick] seriously.
“Everyone gets to make that decision [to wear a mask or socially distance] themselves. We can’t force another member."
His viewpoint is that he'll wear a mask and be tested "if that's what it takes for my colleagues on either side of the aisle to come to work and do their job. ... I don’t mind."
But McKean, like Garcia, also indicated it’s a matter of respect for each other. He noted that he tried to talk on Tuesday morning with Rep. Jeni Arndt, D-Fort Collins, who sits next to him, but between the mask and the plexiglass partition, they couldn’t hear each other. So he asked if he could talk to her sans mask, as they were trying to have a quiet conversation.
What it boils down to, McKean said, is what the camera doesn’t catch, what he calls the first step: a discussion between two people on whether to interact with or without a mask; conversations that McKean believes take place all the time.
McKean noted that Gov. Jared Polis, in one of his disaster orders, stated those orders would remain in effect until COVID-19 is gone. “That’s not going to happen,” McKean said. “Do we figure out a way to live through this?"
Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat, pointed out that if people want to send a political message about wearing masks, the way to do it is by writing that message on the mask itself.
“Use words to explain a position,” she said.
McCluskie also pointed to comments made by several governors, including Gov. Tim Walz, a Minnesota Democrat, who reportedly said, "wear your mask and stay healthy if for no other reason that'll keep you healthy to vote against me in two years."
