State, federal and local officials engaged in the fist shaking and hand wringing Friday about how federal coronavirus relief money will be divided up in the Colorado.
Colorado Counties Inc. apparently told its members that Gov. Jared Polis intended to keep the state's $1.7 billion share of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed last month, according to Charles Ashby, who first reported on it Saturday for the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
Local governments are counting on that money, as well.
That prompted U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Republican from Cortez, to send a letter to the Democratic governor.
"Rumors that you plan to use the entirety of the federal aid to balance the state’s budget, and neglect to distribute the funds to smaller county, tribal and municipal governments for which they are intended, are deeply troubling," wrote Tipton, a former state legislator.
“In response to the extreme toll the pandemic response is having on state, county and city governments across the country, Congress passed and the President signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for states, tribes and local governments with 500,000 or more residents."
Polis fielded a question from Ashby at the Friday afternoon press briefing.
The governor said he was surprised by the letter and recounted his conversation with Tipton that day.
"Look, Scott, you used to be in the legislature, you know how this works," Polis told reporters Friday. "Now you're in a national legislature. The legislature has the power of the purse."
He said lawmakers would be hearing from cities, schools and schools asking for help.
"That's the work we do in representative government," Polis said, adding that the administration would try to be on the same page as the General Assembly, municipalities and counties about what might be in the next federal stimulus package.
Shortly after the press conference Friday afternoon, Rick Garcia, executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, sent an email to dozens of county and municipal leaders across the state, acknowledging the "miscommunication" on the division of the federal money.
"Our focus now is not on dividing the pie, because we know that the CARES Act dollars will not be sufficient to cover the losses of state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic." he wrote in the email obtained by Colorado Politics. "One of the biggest gaps in the three stimulus efforts passed by Congress so far is that they largely left out local governments. Businesses, both large and small, received roughly $1.1 trillion, while states and municipalities received $150 billion in relief funds, and small communities received no direct relief funds.
"Our administration is tirelessly working on growing the pie overall for the 4th stimulus and we are engaging with our federal delegation to do so."
