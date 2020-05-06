Nearly 70 local elected officials in Colorado and over 100 throughout the Mountain West have sent a letter to Congress asking for full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund to be included in future coronavirus relief legislation.
“In the weeks and months to come, our nation’s parks, trails, and outdoor spaces will be integral to our nation's coping and recovery,” reads the letter dated May 6. “America’s public lands bring us peace of mind and generate economic revenue — both will be critically needed to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Revenue from oil and gas extraction funds the conservation program, which dates to 1964. However, Congress has the discretion to appropriate that money for other purposes, and routinely does. A bill in the U.S. Senate to provide full funding has 59 cosponsors, although it has not come to a vote after passing committee.
“Across the West, the travel and tourism industries have been taking a hit in the current crisis,” said Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young. “Investing now in full funding for LWCF will help with a strong long-term recovery for gateway communities and states that rely on visitors to public lands.”
LWCF supports conservation activities on public and private lands in all 50 states.
