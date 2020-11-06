This article will update as courts issue orders.
Federal Court:
Civil, criminal and grand jury trials suspended through Jan. 8, 2021. (Dependent on judge, hearings continue virtually)
1st Judicial District - Gilpin and Jefferson Counties:
Jury trials suspended through Jan. 18, 2021
2nd Judicial District - Denver County:
No jurors will be summoned for jury service through Jan. 4, 2021
17th Judicial District - Adams County and Broomfield:
All jury trials suspended until Dec. 7, 2020
18th Judicial District - Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties:
Jury trials moving forward with a judge’s order for them to be completed in one workweek
19th Judicial District - Weld County:
All jury trials suspended through Jan. 9, 2021
20th Judicial District - Boulder County:
All jury trials suspended through Jan. 19, 2021
All civil jury trials suspended through July 19, 2021
21st Judicial District - Mesa County:
All jury trials suspended through Jan. 19, 2021
