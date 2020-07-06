The list of Colorado businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration reads like a Who's Who of some of the state's best-known businesses.
While the ground rules for the loan program state that small businesses that quality for the program should have 500 employees or less, variances are granted for certain industries. According to the SBA, "size standards vary by industry, and are generally based on the number of employees or the amount of annual receipts the business has."
In order to obtain loan forgiveness, the program requires 60% of the loan go to cover payroll costs, and to maintain employee counts.
The SBA sent out two lists, one for nearly 89,000 Colorado businesses that received less than $150,000 each. It did not give the names of recipients but only their industry and specific amounts; the total amount awarded there was more than $3 billion.
A second list detailed the 13,384 Colorado businesses that received over $150,000. Names of companies were included but only ranges for the amount received.
Almost 7,900 of those loans were in the $150,000 to $350,000 range. Nearly 4,000 businesses received loans between $350,000 and $1 million. Almost 1,000 businesses got loans of $1 million to $2 million. Another 437 got loans of $2 million to $3 million. The biggest loans, of between $5 million and $10 million, went to 96 companies. That included restaurants that are mainstays of Colorado's fast-food industry.
However, questions are being raised about the accuracy of the data, especially as it pertains to jobs saved by the program. The Washington Post reported Monday that SBA officials would not respond to questions about why so many companies said the loans would not help them retain jobs or that they did not report any jobs being saved. Nationally, the Post reported, some 51 million jobs were to be saved by PPP loans. But 48,922 companies in the national database "reported zero as the number of jobs they would retain with the money and 40,506 appeared to leave that section blank."
Golden-based Boston Market's website says it has 14,000 employees. It said 500 jobs would be saved by the PPP loan application, and the company got between $10 million and $20 million in a series of loans, including one for its Boston Market Trust. The SBA list does not provide specific dollar amounts. The company did not respond to a request for information on the purpose of the trust.
The Lakewood-based Good Times drive-through restaurant chain got five loans, including for its subsidiary Bad Daddy, which operates restaurants in six southern states plus Colorado. The total amount? Between $11 million and $25 million. Forbes reported the total for four of the five loans as $11.65 million through a company filling with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In May, Good Times CEO Ryan Zink said in a news release that the company "applied for PPP loans, which were funded on May 7th, and we will use these funds to increase payroll as we re-hire employees and restore pay for restaurant management and support staff that was reduced in March. Without this funding, we would not be able to do so." The publicly-traded company reported a 3.6% decline in revenue in the first quarter of 2020.
Messner Reeves, a law firm that advises the Colorado Restaurant Association, got between $2 million and $5 million.
They weren't the only ones. The next group of recipients should be familiar names to TV watchers: the lawyers who are frequent advertisers .
- Frank Azar's law firm got $2 million to $5 million;
- Burg Simpson and the Ramos Injury Law Firm got similar-sized loans;
- Levine Law, Paul Wilkinson and Dianne Sawaya's law firm got loans of between $150,000 to $350,000;
- Michael Sawaya's law firm got $1 million to $2 million.
A total of 262 law firms received loans. Among law firms in the political realm, the firm for Mari Newman, who's representing the family of Elijah McClain, got $350,000 to $1 million. Recht Kornfeld, which includes Mark Grueskin, the attorney who handled former Gov. John Hickenlooper's ethics complaints, got $150,000 to $350,000.
Among other names that pop up: four organizations tied to the U.S. Olympics, all based at the U.S. Olympic Center in Colorado Springs. Shooting, boxing and weightlifting organizations got $150,000 to $350,000; US Swimming got $1 million to $2 million. The U.S. Olympic Museum also got a loan of $150,000 to $350.000.
Nine nail salons took loans of $150,000 to $350,000 each, but according to the data, two locations for the Snappy Nails chain took two loans, totaling between $10 million and $20 million.
While one of the purposes of the PPP loan was to save jobs, 1,377 Colorado businesses listed as "zero" the number of jobs saved or retained as a result of the loans. That included the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado, all which took between $2 million and $5 million in PPP loans.
At the national level, according to The Daily Beast, loans also were doled out to performer Kanye West, who announced over the weekend he was running for president; companies tied to Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law; and Grover Norquist, who runs Americans for Tax Reform. The Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus also got PPP loans, according to The Daily Beast.
The program sent out $520 billion in almost 5 million loans, with an average size of $107,000, according to CNBC.
