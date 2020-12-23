Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to President Trump’s threat to veto a spending bill by agreeing with his call for $2,000 stimulus checks and offering to pass a measure this week in the House.
“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” Pelosi tweeted Tuesday night. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”
Trump moments earlier appeared in the White House to announce he won’t sign a massive coronavirus aid and fiscal 2021 spending package. Trump complained the bill did not include significant money for new stimulus checks and was chock-full of waste.
The measure now provides $600 checks for individuals and $1,200 for couples.
Trump did not indicate when he planned to veto the measure, which included all government funding for fiscal 2021.
A temporary government funding bill expires at midnight on Monday, so Congress would have to either override a Trump veto by that date or pass another stopgap bill to prevent a government shut down.
“I am asking Congress to amend this bill,” Trump said Tuesday night. “Send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.”
Trump, who is contesting the decision by electors that Joe Biden won the presidency, said, “Maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done.”
If the bill does not become law by the start of the new Congress, it must be reintroduced and passed in both chambers by the newly sworn-in lawmakers.
