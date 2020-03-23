A King Soopers spokesperson on Friday assured that “the supply chain is strong” amid expanded worker leave guidelines and cleaning protocols for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We are working closely with our suppliers to replenish our inventories and our supply chain teams continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible,” said Jessica Trowbridge, a spokesperson for the grocery chain.
She said that adjusting store hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. allows for restocking during “unprecedented” sales. King Soopers has instituted bonuses for employees hired before March 1 of up to $300. The company will also offer up to 14 days of paid emergency leave for employees who are diagnosed with or quarantined for COVID-19.
King Soopers is cleaning common areas “more often,” including the checkout stations, food service counters and shelves that are in the process of restocking.
“We are following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations,” Trowbridge explained.
The company has also instituted a limit of two sanitary or sickness-related products per customer per visit. It has added hand sanitizer stations throughout stores and said that employees are wiping down carts and baskets more frequently.
Over the weekend, Albertsons Companies announced an Appreciation Pay program that gave a temporary $2-an-hour raise to its non-union and union front line associates at Safeway and Albertsons stores.
