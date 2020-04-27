Beginning on Tuesday, King Soopers will join with the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center to offer free drive-through testing for COVID-19.
“We continue to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities,” said Steve Burnham, the president of the grocery store chain. "That is why King Soopers and Kroger Health will be donating all professional services at drive-thru testing facilities. These services include ordering and observing the COVID-19 tests.”
The Kroger Company is the parent company of the King Soopers brand.
On April 28 and 29, the testing site will be at the Fifth Street Garage on the Auraria Campus, 650 Walnut St. in Denver. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and people must register beforehand at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-852-2567 and selecting option 1, then option 3.
Those seeking a test must fill out a diagnostic form based on symptoms acknowledged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A King Soopers spokesperson said that the company is working with the state to select additional locations for testing.
The Auraria site can accept approximately 250 vehicles per day and test results will take 48 hours to process. Participants will remain in their cars and perform the nasal swabs on themselves.
