Beginning on Tuesday, King Soopers will implement measures to limit the number of customers in its stores and take steps to boost employee protections.
The grocery chain announced that it will temporarily institute a store capacity of 50% of the international building code’s calculation. Employees will monitor the number of customers that enters and exits, as well as the number of people per square foot.
The company also encourages employees to wear face masks and gloves. King Soopers has ordered the supplies and anticipates them to arrive at stores by the end of this week. It requests that employees take their temperatures before arriving at work, and is introducing temperature checks at retail stores.
Other new measures include the pilot of one-way aisles to determine their effectiveness at providing distance, the waiver of delivery fees for prescription drugs, and reduced store hours on April 12. That day, Easter Sunday, operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Also in recent days, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents workers in Colorado and Wyoming, announced a $1 million hardship fund. Members may apply to receive up to $200 for loss of income and childcare or medical expenses related to COVID-19.
