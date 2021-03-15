Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet with small business owners in Denver on Tuesday as Biden administration officials fan out across the country to promote the massive COVID-19 relief package.
Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, are among the officials who kicked off the "Help is Here" tour to tout benefits of the $1.9 trillion bill with a stop Monday in Las Vegas, where the vice president visited a vaccination site and a culinary school, The Associated Press reported.
Emhoff, an entertainment industry lawyer, planned to visit a food relief organization in Las Vegas and take part in a "listening session" with the operation's partners on Monday, before the couple is scheduled to depart on Air Force Two for Los Angeles, The AP reported.
The second couple is scheduled to meet with small business owners in Denver on Tuesday afternoon, though details were unavailable.
Following the Denver stop, Emhoff is planning to break off for a trip to Albuquerque, N.M., to visit a school, The AP reported.
The Biden administration is reportedly attempting to correct what some officials view was a mistake made by the Obama administration, which they say didn't do enough to promote the stimulus package signed by President Barack Obama on Feb. 17, 2009, in Denver.
Part of that effort involves highlighting different aspects of the bill each day this week, Axios reported. Tuesday's "help for small business" theme will be followed by "help for schools" on Wednesday, "help to stay in your home" on Thursday and "help immediately with direct checks" on Friday.
Designed to help the country battle the coronavirus and stimulate the economy, the bill was signed Thursday by President Joe Biden after passing Congress without any Republican support.
The sprawling bill provides up to $1,400 direct payments to most Americans and extends $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September. It also includes $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, $130 billion for K-12 schools and about $50 billion to expand COVID-19 testing, among numerous other provisions.
