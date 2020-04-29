Kaiser Permanente will double its capacity to test healthcare workers and first responders with COVID-19 symptoms at its multiple sites around the state, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made those workers a priority for testing this week.
Currently, the company tests up to 420 non-policyholders across the Front Range each week at eight tent locations. To date, Kaiser has tested more than 160 individuals since March 27. Those receiving tests were referred to Kaiser by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The testing locations are in Loveland, Lafayette, Westminster, Lakewood, Aurora, Lone Tree, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Healthcare workers and first responders should contact CDPHE first for an initial screening at 303-692-2700.
Kaiser’s announcement comes as the state sent testing supplies to 42 local health agency and health provider test sites. The state will help set up a test site in each of Colorado’s 64 counties and will return control of testing supplies to localities once supply chains normalize. The State Lab, which processes the tests, is working around the clock, with increased staffing and borrowed equipment helping to speed the workflow.
“We are working every day with public and private partners to expand testing across Colorado. But obtaining sufficient testing supplies continues to be the limiting factor in our ability to reach that goal,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE's COVID-19 incident commander.
