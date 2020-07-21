Kaiser Permanente and its employees are donating $500,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, including $300,000 for contact tracing to stem the virus, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday morning.
The rest of the money, $200,000, will go toward matching donations for employees through Sept. 30.
“It has been incredible to see so many Coloradans stepping up to support our state’s COVID response, and we are thrilled by the generous contribution from Kaiser Permanente and its employees," Polis said in a statement Tuesday morning. "Contact tracing is a critical part of containing this virus, and this support will help bolster our state’s program as well as Colorado’s response to the pandemic.
“This pandemic is far from over, and we all have to remain vigilant. We must continue wearing masks when leaving the house, washing our hands, and following social distancing practices.”
The governor's office said donation would help the state move closer to its goal of providing results of those who test positive for COVID-19 and those potentially exposed within 48 hours.
“At Kaiser Permanente we know there is an urgent need for developing new means of quickly identifying and stopping the spread of this virus," Mike Ramseier, president for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, said in a statement released by the governor's office.
"It’s imperative we continue to provide support to all Coloradans, especially those in underserved communities who are disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. We’re proud to provide this donation to the COVID-19 Relief Fund which is one more way we can help our communities stay healthy.”
The fund is a partnership between the state, Mile High United Way and the Colorado Health Foundation, helping more than 765 nonprofit organizations with a total of $16.32 million so far. For more information and to apply for grants is available by clicking here. The Kaiser Permanente applications will begin in August.
“Kaiser Permanente has been a pillar in our community for over 50 years," stated Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way. "They are constantly leading the way in community giving, and this unprecedented time is no exception. Mile High United Way is grateful for their continued leadership and supporting the health needs of all Coloradans."
