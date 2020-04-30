The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has warned that the U.S. Department of Justice will be on alert for landlords who sexually harass tenants seeking housing or who are in danger of losing their housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His office “will work with law enforcement to ensure reports of landlord predatory practices related to COVID-19 will be aggressively investigated,” Dunn said. Attorney General William Barr has instructed the Civil Rights Division and U.S. attorneys nationwide to dedicate resources to housing-related sexual harassment.
With more than 30 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks and the national unemployment rate on track to reach its highest level since the Great Depression, tenants have tried to postpone or reduce their rent payments. Some landlords, Dunn’s office explained, have demanded “sexual favors and other acts of unwelcomed sexual conduct” in exchange.
Although over 90% of Colorado renters paid on time in April, the Colorado Apartment Association expects that number to decline in May and June. The association has begun soliciting donations for the Resident Relief Foundation, which seeks to raise $10 million in financial assistance for renters. Neither the association nor Gov. Jared Polis has supported calls for a rent freeze, and a recent survey by Princeton University's Eviction Lab found that Colorado had few pandemic protections for renters relative to other states.
People who believe they are the victim of sexual harassment from their housing provider should contact the Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative at 1-844-380-6178 or by email fairhousing@usdoj.gov.
