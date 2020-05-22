Food worker Aubrey Hawn (right) gets help from her daughter, Aubrey Fromm, to roll out the lunches and breakfasts to be given away at Frontier Elementary School in D-20 on Monday, March 16, 2020. The district will be giving away breakfasts and lunches at a variety of locations this week, because of closing down for the COVID-19 virus. Aubrey is a student at Frontier Elementary School. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)