The Joint Budget Committee made its single largest budget cut in the midst of trying to find $2 billion in savings for the 2020-21 budget by voting to cut 58% of the general fund support for the state's public colleges and universities, or $493.2 million.
Lawmakers voted to go much farther than JBC staff had been suggesting. At the beginning of the budget-cutting exercise on May 4, the staff had presented 10% and 20% across-the-board cuts, and on Tuesday, they received information on what a 30% general fund cut, or $246.8 million, would look like.
Even though staff analyst Amanda Bickel did not recommend it, that was "the level of cut that may be required for budget balancing," she said.
Bickel told the JBC that colleges and universities within the Department of Higher Education are among the few state agencies that could sustain such cuts; those funds represent a small portion of most state college and university budgets, which rely more heavily on tuition revenue.
In reaction to the decision, Bickel suggested allowing the institutions, particularly community colleges and Metropolitan State University of Denver, flexibility in tuition increases. Tuition for 2020-21 had been capped at a 3% increase. However, the JBC voted to keep the tuition hikes at that same 3%.
The JBC also looked again at financial aid, which is 20% of the general fund sent to higher education. That's made up of three pots: need-based, merit and work-study aid. The committee had already voted to eliminate the $5 million for merit-based aid but spared need-based and work-study funds.
They cut funding for an opioid awareness campaign and on Tuesday, and funds for cannabis research. On May 7, the JBC had already cut scholarship funds, teacher development and educator loan forgiveness grants.
And while higher ed is in line for coronavirus relief dollars, those funds can only be used to address direct impacts from the virus, such as online learning and sanitation efforts. It cannot be used to backfill budget cuts, based on federal guidance.
Higher education has been a reliable piggy bank for budget cuts in past recessions; in 2009, institutions dodged some of the pain in the most recent recession with stimulus funds, but Colorado is 48th in the nation for state funding. Bickel had said that enrollment is a better indicator of how well colleges and universities fare in 2020-21, saying some are anticipating enrollment declines of up to 30%.
This story is developing and will be updated.
