The Johnstown Town Council acknowledged the human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night when it steered federal relief money to local food banks.
The Town County for the municipality of about 15,000 in Weld and Larimer counties is providing $15,000 to feed its hungry.
The council designated $5,000 each for pantries at Milliken Presbyterian Church, Grace Community Church and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES) Act, which passed through state and county agencies before reaching the local town council. Colorado counties collective received about $275 million to share from the state’s portion.
Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order in May allocating $1.6 billion in economic stimulus money sent to the state, designating about $1 billion to cover shortfalls in education funding.
Johnstown received $79,913.
The release said the council has money "for assistance to our community in this way."
"Town Council recognizes the impact of the virus and the needs of the community as we near the end of 2020," the release states. "Food pantries have always played an important role locally, providing support to those in need, but this year some pantries are finding that the need has become greater with higher unemployment rates and more difficult access to resources on account of COVID-19. Council and Town officials believe that this use of funds can provide assistance to those in our community who need it most."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.