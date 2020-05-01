One month after Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to provide economic relief to individuals and a variety of organizations, Jefferson County announced that it has received $101.7 million and Adams County received $90 million.
“Cities and counties are truly on the front line of dealing with this pandemic and this funding will help Adams County and our municipal partners rise to the occasion to meet the needs of their communities,” said Adams County board Chair Emma Pinter.
The money is intended for localities to cover expenses arising from their coronavirus response. Jefferson County’s board of commissioners will decide on May 4 how to distribute the money.
In Adams County, 45% of the funding will go to municipalities that were unable to receive money directly through the legislation. The CARES Act provided $150 billion to jurisdictions whose populations exceed 500,000. Commissioners will decide on May 5 where the funding will go.
Under the provisions of the law, funding must cover public health- or safety-related costs incurred between March 1 and December 30, and cannot backfill revenue losses from lower tax payments. Congress is considering another relief bill to specifically address the funding gaps of local and state governments in the wake of shuttered businesses and drastically-rising unemployment. However, Republican leaders back a limitation on aid to coronavirus-caused shortfalls, rather than generalized financial support.
