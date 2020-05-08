Beginning on June 5 and continuing every subsequent Friday, most Jefferson County government offices will be closed to the public.
“We are looking at operations across all county departments for cost savings, greater efficiencies and reductions to achieve a balanced budget in 2021,” said county manager Don Davis. “We believe there will be a decrease in costs along with an increase in productivity through a four-day business week and are optimistic this change will yield positive results.”
The sheriff’s office, courtrooms and the district attorney will continue their five-day workweeks. The public library and coroner’s office will be similarly unaffected. The county closed its offices beginning in March to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19. Reopening will occur on June 1, and visitors are encouraged but not required to wear a face covering.
The county also recommends that residents verify the hours of operation of departments prior to coming in, and to use online services when possible.
Unlike the cities in its jurisdiction that depend to a greater degree on sales tax money, Jefferson County did not experience a substantial decrease in revenue during the pandemic because it gets most of its revenue from property taxes. However, prior to COVID-19 the county was facing budget shortfalls, with a gap of $12.5 million estimated for 2021.
