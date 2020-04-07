The Community First Foundation has created a $1 million fund to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations and government agencies in Jefferson County that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recognize the challenges COVID-19 is putting on the community and we hope this fund can help nonprofits continue to serve our neighbors,” said Kelly Dunkin, the foundation’s CEO and president.
There will be two rounds of monetary awards. The first, with an application deadline of April 15, will be for healthcare providers, food banks, housing organizations and other entities directly responding to the effects of the coronavirus. Smaller awards will range from $2,500 to $15,000, and groups that are coordinating the efforts of multiple participants can receive up to $50,000.
The second round of funding has a deadline of May 14, aimed at nonprofits that have lost funding due to canceled fundraising or lack of programming. The anticipated range of those awards will be $2,500 to $15,000.
If the Jeffco Hope Fund receives donations from businesses or individuals, or if there is money left over, the foundation will consider additional awards. The Community First Foundation intends for the money to only go toward organizations operating in Jefferson County, citing the foundation’s origins as the fundraising entity for Lutheran Medical Center in 1975.
“In honor of our heritage, we are committed to finding ways to improve the quality of life in Jefferson County,” the foundation explained on its website.
