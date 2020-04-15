Colorado's two newest members of Congress have scheduled virtual town halls aimed at their youngest constituents.
U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse, both Democrats first elected in 2018, will meet online with students this afternoon and tomorrow morning, respectively, to discuss government and the coronavirus pandemic, their offices said.
Crow, who represents the Aurora-based 6th Congressional District, is holding a virtual town hall for kids at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Children and their families can register to participate here. Questions can be submitted in advance here, and the town hall will be viewable on the congressman's Facebook page.
Neguse is planning to talk civics and the COVID-19 crisis with high school students from across the Boulder and Larimer county-based 2nd Congressional District 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 16.
Students who want to take part can RSVP here for a link to the event.
