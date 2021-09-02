Conservative provocateur Candace Owens said the owner of a facility in Aspen refused to give her a COVID-19 test due to her political beliefs.
"I was banned from taking a Covid test because of my politics!" Owens said Wednesday night on Twitter, linking to redacted images of an email exchange with someone she identified as the owner of an Aspen laboratory that performs several types of rapid COVID-19 tests.
Owens, who boasts that she hasn't been vaccinated against the coronavirus but regularly takes COVID-19 tests, said in an Instagram post that she received the email after her assistant booked a testing appointment.
“My assistant comes to me and her face is white, and she’s like, 'You are not going to believe this, we just received an email from the COVID facility that they are declining to give you a test because of who you are,'” said Owens, who added that the facility must have looked her up online since she registered for the test under her married name.
“We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from life-saving vaccinations,” continued the email, which appeared to be from someone named Suzanna Lee.
Just finished my live on Instagram here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGOAs promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021
"My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid the past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you."
The email suggested Owens visit the only other local testing option, which it said sends its samples to Texas and has "inconsistent result times."
In her response, Owens wrote: “Truly, I’ve never laughed harder. Nothing screams ‘this virus isn’t political’ quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures."
Calling the email "literally the biggest heap of virtue-signaling cr-p I have ever seen in my life," Owens added, "The last time a white person refused a Black person services because, 'I don't like your thoughts and ideas,' we were in the Jim Crow era."
Owens, who two weeks ago tweeted that the vaccine "will NEVER enter my arm" and claimed there was "something purely evil involved right now in terms of these vaccines," said the email's author got it wrong, insisting she has decided not be vaccinated but hasn't urged anyone else not to and has "tons" of family and friends who have been vaccinated.
"I'm a personal freedom person," Owens said in the video she posted to Instagram, which had been viewed more than 1 million times by Thursday morning.
Added Owens: "I still don't have the vaccine, and I'm still not going to get it, Suzanna, it's just not what I want to do. I will unfortunately find someone else to administer a COVID test, you absolute freak."
On Thursday, Owens tweeted: "If you don’t want conservatives to be able to test because of our viewpoints then STOP MANDATING the test, you imbeciles."
Neither Lee nor the staff at Aspen Laboratories responded to a request for comment.
